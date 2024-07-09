Government in public consultations over Marriage Bill
Peter Matika in Lupane
THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is today holding public hearings on the Marriages Act in Lupane.
Key topics being discussed include general provisions of marriages, solemnisation of customary marriages, as well as different types of laws that affect marriages.
