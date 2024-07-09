  • Today Tue, 09 Jul 2024

Government in public consultations over Marriage Bill

Government in public consultations over Marriage Bill

Peter Matika in Lupane

THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is today holding public hearings on the Marriages Act in Lupane.

Key topics being discussed include general provisions of marriages, solemnisation of customary marriages, as well as different types of laws that affect marriages.

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments