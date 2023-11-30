Government incorporates data management systems for housing projects nationwide

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera (third from left) hands over computers to National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe on Wednesday in Harare. Looking on is Potraz acting director general Alfred Marisa (left), ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume second from left).

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Writer

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has donated 30 laptops to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to ensure every Government Ministry is digitised.

The move is also set to address data management systems for housing projects nationwide.

Addressing delegates at the handover ceremony in Harare on Wednesday, ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said the donation is a launch of a collaboration that will enhance the effectiveness of the Ministries in line with technological advancements.

“The handover of laptops from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities symbolises the collaboration between these Ministries in utilising ICTs for national development.

“This is the second such donation we have made today to a Government Ministry as we synchronize and channel all our efforts to ensure that we achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, in this instance, with access to affordable housing. The mandate given to Government Ministers by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa can only be achieved if collaboration between and among Ministries is fostered, as we see here today,” said Minister Mavetera.

She said the expansion of the collaborations by Ministries in a number of fields will yield fruitful results.

“In a country striving for progress like ours, all sectors must work together towards common goals. Collaboration between Ministries is crucial in leveraging the potential benefits offered by ICTs.

“A whole-of-government approach involves coordinated efforts across different Ministries towards achieving national goals. It recognises that complex challenges require multidimensional solutions. The partnership between the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, and the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities exemplifies this approach,” said Dr Mavetera.

Minister Mavetera said by collaborating, the Ministries can contribute significantly to addressing one of the nation’s pressing issues – access to affordable housing.

“By providing ICT equipment such as laptops to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, digital skills training can be conducted effectively among those involved in national housing initiatives.

“The Ministry of ICT has a critical role in supporting the activities carried out by the Ministry of National Housing. Provisioning them with necessary hardware, such as laptops, will enable efficient data management systems for housing projects nationwide.

“Additionally, digital skills training to be provided by the Ministry of ICT empowers individuals involved in national housing initiatives by equipping them with the technological knowledge needed to leverage available resources effectively. This handover of laptops signifies the commitment and readiness of both Ministries to work together towards achieving an upper-middle-income economy with affordable housing,” said Minister Mavetera.

She hailed Potraz for the continued support to the Ministry and Government is bridging the digital gap.

