Government issues vehicles to capacitate newly established colleges

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation, Science and Technology Development has bought operational vehicles for three colleges in Matabeleland region

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

AS part of measures to improve the operations of newly established colleges, Government has bought operational vehicles for three colleges in Matabeleland region.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation, Science and Technology Development is delivering a a mini bus to Binga Industrial Training College and an Isuzu double cab to the same institution.

It is also delivering Isuzu double cabs to Hwange Teachers College and Plumtree Polytechnic College.

All the institutions were established after the Second Republic came to power with the youngest being Plumtree Polytechnic.

Government has committed to spread higher and tertiary education to the country’s peripheries as part of inclusive learning.

The vehicles are being handed over at Bulawayo Polytechnic College which is incubator for Plumtree Polytechnic and Hwange Teachers College.

Present here are officials from the Ministry and sister colleges as well as Chief Siansali.-@nqotshili