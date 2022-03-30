Government kickstarts development of Binga development

Mashudu Netsianda, Online Reporter

THE Government has greenlighted the implementation of key development projects in Binga District, which include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of a vocational training centre and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital.

President Mnangagwa recently announced during a star rally at Siabuwa Business Centre in Binga recently that the Government under the Second Republic committed itself to developing Binga, which for years has been lagging behind in terms of development.

He said the Government acceded to an appeal for a Local Board status to Binga Rural District Council and ordered Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo to facilitate the upgrade. The President said a new border facility would be constructed in Binga including remodelling Bulawayo Irrigation Scheme, a massive irrigation project in the district.

A total of 250 hectares were cleared at Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme and already tilled at the scheme which is set to be 15 000ha once the whole fenced area is cleared.

Government put Arda in charge of Bulawayo Kraal, taking over from the Department of Irrigation which had been managing the project over years.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet considered and approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District.

“The nation is advised that following the President’s visit and rally at Siabuwa in Binga there arose the need to implement a variety of development initiatives for the Binga District. These urgent development initiatives include the following: rehabilitation of roads; construction of a Vocational Training Centre; and an Industrial Training Centre refurbishment and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital; and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the mortuary at Binga Hospital

“Cabinet considered and approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable July Moyo,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said other initiatives include increasing access to Zimbabwe Television and ZBC radio stations; and fast tracking the capacitation of Tonga Community Stations which have already been licensed.

“Cabinet advises that the nation will be informed on the roadmap that will be taken once it has been finalised in two weeks’ time,” she said.

