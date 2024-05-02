Government lauded for building enabling environment for media

Gibson Mhaka

THE Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has made tremendous progress in fostering a more enabling environment in the media sector, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

In a statement to mark the World Press Freedom Day, Dr Muswere said the Second Republic has made significant progress in ensuring a safe, free, and competitive operating environment for all media to thrive.

“The Second Republic under the astute leadership of His Excellency President Dr E.D Mnangagwa has made tremendous progress in the creation of an enabling environment in the media sector. The Second Republic has made significant progress in ensuring a safe, free and competitive operating environment for all media to thrive. This was done through enactment of media friendly laws and repealing of laws that impinged on media operations such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA). This led to the opening up of airwaves for both radio and television thus ensuring media diversity which resonates well with His Excellency, President Dr E.D Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Dr Muswere.

Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on 3 May. This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme:” A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis”.

The theme focuses on the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environment crisis. It also highlights the important role played by the press in accessing and dissemination of information.

This guarantees a secure and sustainable future that respects freedom of expression, media plurality and gender equality. Dr Muswere said the government was amending the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act and the Broadcasting Services Act to professionalise the media sector, allow for its independence and co-regulation, and ensure its growth and development.

“As we commemorate this important day, I am pleased to say that the Government of Zimbabwe is amending the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act and the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act. Also, the Media Practitioners Bill is under consideration. The amendments will professionalise, allow the independence and co-regulation of the media sector and ensure growth and development of the media industry. We are also celebrating a major milestone achieved in the broadcasting sector which has witnessed the operationalisation of all licensed 14 community radio stations which are broadcasting in vernacular languages,” he said.

He added: “The World is faced with climate change, biodiversity loss, and air pollution crisis and disinformation and misinformation about these pertinent issues can exacerbate them. I implore the media to report objectively on environmental issues and possible solutions”.

Dr Muswere said the Second Republic remains committed to working with the media through constructive engagement to overcome polarization.

“As we celebrate World Press Freedom, I want to assure you that the Second Republic will continue to work towards eradication of polarization through constructive engagements with the media. The Government of Zimbabwe confirms to work with the media fraternity,” he said.

Dr Muswere also highlighted the launch of a Sexual Harassment Policy for the media sector, developed by the Zimbabwe Media Commission. This new policy aims to eradicate sexual harassment in the media houses.