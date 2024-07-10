Government lauds Kadoma General Hospital for nutritional garden project

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

THE Government has applauded Kadoma General Hospital for having a flourishing nutritional garden that adds nutritional value to patient’s meals.

In a statement on X, Ministry of Health and Child Care @MoHCCZim said: Kadoma Gen Hosp’s nutrition garden is 1 of the many hospital gardens that are flourishing! Fresh produce from our garden continues to add nutritional value to meals served to patients. Hospital innovations such as these, continue to elevate the quality of care to our client.”