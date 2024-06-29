Government launches 5-year programme to promote maternal and child health

Makhosazana Kunene, Online Reporter

THE Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Timios Kwidin Kwidini has launched the mhuri/imuli and Sexual Health Services-SHASHA Project.

The deputy minister launched the programme, designed to improve maternal, newborn and child health, at Sanzaguru High School in Makoni District, Manicaland Province on the 27 June.

ln, a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said: ” The Mhuri/Imuli Project will run from 2023 to 2028 and is designed to improve maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) in 5 provinces namely Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Matabeleland South.”