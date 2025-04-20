Government launches probe into Rovos Rail and BBR train collision

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Government has launched an investigation into the collision between a Rovos Rail luxury passenger train and a Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railway (BBR) goods train, which occurred on Good Friday.

Authorities are also working tirelessly to repair the damaged railway infrastructure along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge line.

The head-on collision, which happened at around 7AM in Hantinya Village, just outside Gwanda Town, rendered the railway line impassable and disrupted a key tourism corridor that brings international travellers into Zimbabwe.

The impact of the crash caused one of the Rovos Rail coaches to derail and overturn approximately five metres from the track, trapping a crew member inside. Gwanda Fire Brigade personnel conducted a two-hour rescue operation to extricate the injured man. Another coach veered off the rails into nearby bushland, while a third coach rammed into the one ahead of it.

The luxury train, operated by a private company based at Capital Park Station in Pretoria, South Africa, had departed on Thursday en route to Victoria Falls, with arrival scheduled for Sunday.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi visited the accident scene on Saturday to assess the damage and confirmed that efforts were underway to remove the wreckage and repair the line.

“I’m here with a team to assess the extent of the damage at the accident scene. As a ministry, it’s in our interest to do this because, as part of our national strategy, we are leveraging tourism to foster positive relations with other countries,” she said.

“The Rovos train had nationals from several countries, including Canada, the USA, the UK, Denmark, Switzerland and South Africa. We stand in solidarity and sympathise with them, and His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa is doing everything possible to ensure the Rovos train is removed and returned to service as soon as possible.”

Minister Rwodzi noted that the Rovos Rail service plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s tourism strategy, connecting the country to international markets through South Africa. She commended Rovos Rail for its positive contribution to the local tourism industry and its collaboration with domestic tourism operators.

She emphasised that the Government, through her ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), remained on standby to provide all necessary assistance.

Minister Rwodzi also praised the swift response by all stakeholders involved in the rescue efforts.

“While investigations are ongoing, Rovos must be supported to continue its operations. This train route is cherished by many international tourists, particularly those from the USA and Canada, who prefer rail travel from South Africa to Victoria Falls. It is in our national interest to ensure that it becomes operational again as soon as possible,” she said.

“We are grateful to Rovos for the work they have done, and to our rescue teams. We always strive to foster positive relationships with other nations through our hospitality and culture, which is essential to our foreign policy goals.”

The collision resulted in eight people being hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital: seven Rovos Rail crew members and one female tourist from the United States. Injuries varied in severity, with one South African crew member undergoing a complex 12-hour spinal surgery.

The train was carrying 47 tourists from several countries, including the USA, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland and the UK.

On Saturday, Minister Rwodzi, accompanied by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, visited the injured at hospital and later met with uninjured tourists, who were accommodated at a local hotel. She offered reassurances of full Government support until their recovery.

She revealed that the visit had been made at the behest of President Mnangagwa, who expressed deep concern over the incident and directed that the wellbeing of the affected tourists be prioritised.

The two ministers also visited Rovos Rail crew members at a lodge in Gwanda.

Rovos Rail manager Mr Louis Jonga expressed gratitude to Minister Rwodzi and the Government for their support, saying it had provided immense comfort during a difficult time.

