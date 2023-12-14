Government-led surgical camp in Zimbabwe provides free specialist healthcare to hundreds

Mrs Masela Sibanda and her grandchildren before going for tonsillitis surgery

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A TEAM of over 20 medical professionals, including doctors, anaesthetists, and theatre nurses, have volunteered their services free of charge in a Government-led programme supported by partners.

The programme aims to provide specialist healthcare services to hundreds of individuals across the country, particularly those with critical conditions.

The weeklong integrated surgical camp, taking place in Victoria Falls, focuses on procedures such as tonsillectomy, adult and pediatric hernia, lipomas, and benign tumors. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is spearheading the initiative, with technical assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO), Celebration Health, and financial support from the Government of Japan.

Under the theme “Accelerating access to quality surgical services in Zimbabwe,” the camp aligns with the national goal of universal access to primary healthcare. Similar camps have been conducted at Victoria Chitepo Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, resulting in numerous successful operations.

Dr Thenjiwe Sisimayi, the team leader and WHO Technical Officer responsible for the SDG3 Government Action Plan, highlighted that the programme aims not only to provide healthcare access but also to build capacity among practitioners and health centres. The team leaves behind the equipment used during the camp to ensure that secondary-level health centres can handle minor surgeries and alleviate the burden on central hospitals.

Dr Sisimayi emphasized the significance of surgery as a crucial component of universal health coverage and expressed WHO’s commitment to assisting the Government of Zimbabwe in achieving universal access to health and realising Vision 2030. The programme also includes equipping hospitals with minor equipment to enhance service delivery.

It aligns with the Government’s vision of promoting health tourism and discouraging citizens from seeking medical services in other countries. Dr Fungayi Musinami, Hwange District Medical Officer, acknowledged the importance of the programme in providing free healthcare services closer to communities, reducing the need for cross-border medical tourism.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to receive free medical care. Ms Mdumiseni Ndlovu, whose daughter underwent tonsillectomy, commended the programme for promptly addressing her child’s health issue. Ms Deliwe Ncube, another beneficiary, expressed her appreciation to the Government for providing free healthcare, as her son had been suffering from tonsils for two years.

Mrs Masela Sibanda, who brought her grandchildren for tonsil operations, shared her family’s hereditary history of tonsil-related issues and expressed gratitude to the Government for bringing the programme to benefit the less privileged.

The surgical camp has witnessed high demand, with long queues of parents seeking medical attention for their children. The success of the initiative has prompted calls for regular camps in the future, aligning with the national strategy to decentralise healthcare services.

The health camp started on 10 December and ends on 16 December.