Government mobilises 80 000 tonnes of grain for food insecure communities

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has mobilised more than 80 000 tonnes of grain to support food insecure communities.

This comes as the Government had partially suspended food distribution to some communities as it was still assessing the number of people who are food insecure.

Government had suspended grain distribution on the bedrock of a good harvest in the 2019/20 farming season.

Despite suspending the food distribution, the vulnerable, including people living with disabilities and the elderly remained receiving Government support.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, who was representing the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima, said the Government has activated measures to ensure that all food hungry citizens get support.

He was speaking in the National Assembly’s question and answer session on Wednesday, responding to concerns from legislators over suspension of food aid distribution.

“Right now, I think last week 80 000 tonnes of grain had been mobilised for the benefit of vulnerable people. It is not Government’s policy to make people who are vulnerable hungry. Therefore, what the Government at some point has just been asking for, is the retargeting exercise so that we see whether people benefitting are actually the people who are supposed to benefit,” he said.

Prof Murwira said for transparency purposes it was critical for the Government to conduct a study to establish the exact number of people who needed its support.

“It is very important in the interest of transparency and accountability that whatever Government is giving as aid to the vulnerable population is reaching the vulnerable population rather than people who might not be vulnerable. The retargeting exercise is not commensurate with suspension of the programme,” said Prof Murwira.

He did not reveal the number of food hungry citizens that will benefit from the Government programme.