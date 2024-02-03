Government modernises public health facilities to meet Vision 2030

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,[email protected]

THE Government is modernising public health facilities countrywide as part of efforts to ensure citizens have access to quality healthcare services in line with Vision 2030.

A number of infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects have been implemented at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) , one of two principal referral centres for the Southern part of the country.

The latest Government data shows that UBH awarded 11 tenders amounting to more than USD$400 000 to cover refurbishments.

Part of the project includes the installation of 29 closed-circuit television cameras in high-risk departments around the hospital and the refurbishment of the nurses’ home which has provided accommodation for 45 male student nurses.

Other projects include a giant medical laboratory that is under construction which will have several areas that cover patient investigation.