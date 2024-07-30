Government moves to save 2.5 million cattle from drought

Sheronrose Mugombi

The Government has put in place measures to ensure that the national herd is not wiped out by the worst drought the country has experienced in 43 years.

In a parliamentary session last week, Chivi South legislator Saul Maburutse posed a question to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, regarding the Government’s plans to assist cattle farmers in drought-affected regions.

The Minister provided a detailed response, explaining that the ongoing drought, described as the worst in 43 years, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, is expected to impact livestock in four principal ways: insufficient water, depleted pastures, increased disease risk, and potential loss of valuable cattle genetics.

To address these challenges, the Government has prioritised the drilling of boreholes and provision of water to rural communities, focusing on the 1,620 rural wards, particularly in regions 4 and 5.

The Minister said 2.5 million out of the 5.7 million cattle in the country are at risk.

Central to the Government’s response is the establishment of “ward drought mitigation centres,” which will serve as relief hubs for affected communities.

These centres will provide solar-powered boreholes with drip irrigation, nutrition gardens, drinking troughs for livestock, and feeding troughs for supplementary feed.

They should all be fully equipped by the end of September this year.

The Government is also mobilizing contracts with feed suppliers to ensure the distribution of supplementary feed to the 1,620 wards.

Additionally, the centres will have spray races to enable the treatment of livestock for diseases, and the government has appointed focal persons for each ward and created a WhatsApp group to facilitate communication and ensure the cattle are not lost.

Dr Masuka emphasised the Government’s commitment to saving as many livestock as possible within the next four months, as the country faces the devastating impact of the drought