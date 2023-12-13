Government of Japan funds life-changing surgeries in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,[email protected]

The Government of Japan has allocated over US$630 000 to support free surgeries for individuals suffering from hernias, tonsillitis, lipomas, and benign tumours in Zimbabwe. These conditions, although treatable, can significantly impact people’s lives, causing pain, and discomfort, and hindering their ability to work and contribute to their families and communities.

In partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and Child Care is currently conducting a surgical camp at Victoria Falls Hospital this week. The camp aims to improve the lives of those receiving surgery and also serve as a model for future initiatives that promote access to surgical care in Zimbabwe and beyond.

According to WHO, these activities align with the efforts of the Government of Zimbabwe in implementing the National Surgical Obstetrics and Anaesthesia Strategy (2022-2025), launched in September 2022. The Government of Japan has provided a grant of US$633 975 through WHO to support the implementation of the strategy.

To date, the program has successfully provided 241 free surgeries to Zimbabwean children. In March 2023, 101 children underwent hernia repairs at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare during the first camp. The second camp focused on treating adenoids and tonsillitis, benefiting 140 patients. The current camp in Victoria Falls aims to reach a total of 150 patients.

Individuals interested in receiving treatment are urged to contact the Ministry of Health and Child Care at +263713257762.

These life-changing surgeries funded by the Government of Japan are expected to alleviate the suffering of individuals affected by these conditions, enabling them to lead healthier and more productive lives.