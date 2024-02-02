Government of Zimbabwe and partners rally for action to combat high adolescent pregnancies, urging greater investment

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Government of Zimbabwe and partners have called for action to address high adolescent pregnancies limiting the potential of girls and young women as revealed in findings of the National Assessment on Adolescent Pregnancies.

The Assessment was conducted by the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research Zimbabwe under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare with the support of UNICEF, UNESCO and UNFPA.

“Adolescent pregnancy rate in Zimbabwe is high. Nearly 1 in 10 adolescents give birth every year in the country (MICS 2019). About 50 percent of these pregnancies are unintended and a quarter of them result in illegal and unsafe abortions increasing the risk of childbirth complications and maternal mortality. One in four maternal deaths in Zimbabwe are adolescents or young women (representing 25 percent of maternal deaths in Zimbabwe),” said UNFPA in a report.

“Following a key workshop on the development of an Integrated Framework to address adolescent pregnancy in Harare on 31 January 2024, various stakeholders including line Government ministries, Civil Society Organizations and funding partners are calling for greater investment to end this problem.”