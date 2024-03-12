Government officials inspect progress of Harare Road Rehabilitation

PRINCE Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa, alongside the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joshua Sacco, have arrived at Boulevard Road as part of their tour today of Greater Harare Roads.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) said the Government is rehabilitating 40 roads in Harare.