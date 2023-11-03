  • Today Fri, 03 Nov 2023

Government opens online portal for form One boarding school applications

Government opens online portal for form One boarding school applications

Chronicle Writer

GOVERNMENT has   opened an online portal to enable parents and guardians to register Grade Seven pupils who aspire to learn in boarding schools  next year as they transition to Form One ahead of enrolment.

The portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.

Government introduced the e-enrolment system to curb incidents where boarding schools were inviting a large number of pupils to  sit for entrance tests at a fee yet they were only enrolling few learners.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments