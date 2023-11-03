Government opens online portal for form One boarding school applications

Chronicle Writer

GOVERNMENT has opened an online portal to enable parents and guardians to register Grade Seven pupils who aspire to learn in boarding schools next year as they transition to Form One ahead of enrolment.

The portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.

Government introduced the e-enrolment system to curb incidents where boarding schools were inviting a large number of pupils to sit for entrance tests at a fee yet they were only enrolling few learners.