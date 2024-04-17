Government outlines measures to boost wheat production

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, addresses media during a post-cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

FARMERS have started planting wheat in some areas as part of a plan to ease food shortages despite the El Nino-induced drought.

Contractors are expected to plant 123 500 hectares for an estimated yield of 624 000 metric tonnes, while the targeted area for planting barley is 7 000 hectares, maize/sorghum is 3 250 hectares, and potato planting is expected in warmer areas in August.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, told Cabinet yesterday that Zimbabwe’s Winter Cereals Production Plan for 2024 has four components of food security that cover the first stock, expected harvest, imports and the winter cereal production programme.

The plan relies on nine enablers, which include power, water, seed, fertilizer, finance, monitoring and evaluation.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the robust plan is premised on Cabinet’s approved El Nino-induced drought impact scenarios.

The cereal production plan update consolidates the wheat-based food security thrust, with four components of food security running up to March 2025, he said.

This covers the first stock, which refers to the grain that households, farmers, the private sector and Government hold as stock; the expected meagre harvest from the drought-ravaged 2023-2024 summer season, imports and the winter cereal production programme.

“The wheat planting has commenced in some areas, with various contractors envisaging of 123 500 hectares out of the targeted 120 000 hectares,” said Dr Muswere.

“The targeted area for planting wheat is 120 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 5,2 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 624 000 metric tonnes,” he said.

“The targeted area for planting barley is 7 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of six metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 42 000 metric tonnes.

“The targeted area for maize/sorghum is 3 250 hectares, with an estimated yield of 3.0 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 9 750 metric tonnes.”

Dr Muswere said the wheat farmer clusters have been submitted to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for ring-fencing of electricity and water respectively.

He further noted that the bulk of the winter maize/sorghum will be produced in Regions 4 and 5, while potatoes will be planted in winter in warmer areas and during August on the highveld.

“There are nine production and productivity enablers, namely power, water, seed, fertiliser, fuel, surveillance for migratory pests, farmer settlement of outstanding farmer payments, finance and coordination, monitoring and evaluation,” said Dr Muswere.

“Regarding power, the Ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; and Energy and Power Development have constituted an agriculture energy taskforce to coordinate strategies to ensure adequate electricity provision.

“In the same vein, banks and contractors are being encouraged to treat electricity as an input and prepay part of the estimated bill on behalf of the farmer as they do for seed and fertiliser.”

In terms of the supply of water, the Minister said Zinwa will implement seasonal billing.

“The 31 percent tariff reduction is yet to be gazetted, but will be backdated in order not to prejudice farmers. Farmers on Stop Order facilities will not be charged monthly interest on overdue bills as was the case before,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority will only start charging interest after farmers on Stop Order agreements have been paid. Thirdly, there is assurance of adequate fertiliser from the major manufacturers/importers.

“Winter wheat fuel requirements will be made available through commercial outlets. Fourthly, surveillance for Quelea roosting sites is ongoing.

“A command centre will be established to coordinate surveillance and control of Quelea, while provincial command and control centres will be set up.”