Government partners with ILO and UN Women to establish Maker Space Innovation Hub in Bulawayo, empowering women entrepreneurs in textile industry

GOVERNMENT, through collaborative efforts with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, has established the Maker Space Innovation in Bulawayo, a pioneering initiative designed to support and amplify women-led enterprises in the textile industry.

This forward-thinking project aims to create a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs to thrive, innovate, and make a meaningful impact on the economy.

The Maker Space Innovation is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a collaborative environment for women to design, create, and innovate. Equipped with advanced machinery and software, the hub provides women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to enhance their productivity and competitiveness in the industry.

Additionally, the project offers training programmes, mentorship, and business support services to help women build sustainable and successful businesses.

Through the initiative, the Government and the ILO aims to promote gender equality and empower women to become key players in the textile industry.

By providing women with the resources and support they need to succeed, the project seeks to address the historical gender disparities in the industry and create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all.

The Maker Space Innovation in Bulawayo is a testament to the Government’s commitment to supporting women’s economic empowerment and promoting sustainable development.

As the project grows and expands, it is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs, stimulating innovation, and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Small Medium Enterprise (SMEs) play a pivotal role in promoting economic growth through employment creation, improved livelihoods and export growth.

In her keynote address during the launch, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Permanent Secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda, said women in the clothing and textile industry were key economic players in Bulawayo.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for partnering with Maker Space to demonstrate the strategic role that women play in economic development.

“The new Space Makers is a significant milestone in economically empowering women and improving their livelihoods, it is the tangible demonstration of our commitment to ensure that no woman and no place is left behind nationwide,” said Dr Sibanda.

“The establishment of the Maker Space dovetails with Government key policy framework which includes vision 2030, National Development Strategy 1(NDS1), women’s economic framework, the national gender policy and the ministry ‘s mandate to empower women.”

Dr Sibanda said UN women has specialised textile equipment which includes broader machines, overlocking machines, bathing sewing machines.

ILO director for Zimbabwe and Namibia Ms Philile Masuku expressed pride in the collaboration between the ministry, workers’ organisations, and the textile industry.

She emphasised the importance of working using hands which not only promotes community growth but also contributes to economic development.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the launch of the Maker Space Innovation for women, and I strongly encourage every woman to take advantage of this incredible opportunity. This cutting-edge facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machines and technology, has the potential to revolutionise the way we approach entrepreneurship and enterprise growth. By utilising the resources available here, women can unlock their full potential, scale up their businesses, and make a meaningful impact on the economy. I urge every woman to seize this chance to transform their enterprises and join me in celebrating this milestone towards gender equality and economic empowerment,” she said.

Chairperson of Maker Space Ms Samkeliso Nyambiri urged women owned and led enterprises to utilise the new Space facility, and let it be a model throughout the country.

“Together, we can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and shatter glass ceilings. We can create a world where every woman has the opportunity to succeed, to lead, and to thrive. Let this Maker Space be the spark that ignites a fire of innovation and entrepreneurship across our nation. Let us harness the power of collaboration, creativity, and determination to drive positive change and create a more equitable society.”