Government plans to start growing star grass

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT is planning to start growing star grass around the country’s districts for livestock grazing to restock the national herd and revive the beef industry.

Addressing farmers from across Matetsi Ward at a field day at Khayalethu Village, Agritex Matetsi Zone One supervisor Mr Memory Sibanda encouraged communities to identify suitable places in the areas where star grass can be planted.

Star grass is one of grass types grown either for controlled grazing where it can be harvested and baled or uncontrolled grazing for livestock and wildlife.

Other forms of fodder are legumes like lab lab which Government distributed to farmers under the climate proofed Presidential Input Scheme to plant this season.

“Government is trying to restock the national herd and revive the beef industry. Research showed that the decline of the industry was a result of diseases and lack of grazing which is why farmers are given tick grease and fodder to grow.

“We are encouraged to identify areas that have water in our communities because Government wants demo plots to grow star grass. I am taking this opportunity to raise this issue to you as local leadership and once you identify such as place which is not a wetland, let us know. This could also be those areas that are being degraded by erosion,” said Mr Sibanda.

Once planted, star grass can survive even during the dry season and shoot up when it rains.

The country’s national herd is above five million while Matabeleland North province has close to 600 000.

Mr Zisongo Mkhwananzi and wife Ms Virginia Dube who were voted best farmers in Khayalethu area under Matetsi Ward, grew maize, millet, rapoko, sorghum, beans, cowpeas, groundnuts and lab lab to supplement feeding for livestock.

Matetsi covers Breakfast, Khayalethu, Lubangwe, Maphanengoma, Masikili, Masue, Matetsi, Sikebela and Woodlands resettlement areas.

Mr Sibanda said as Agritex they were excited by the uptake of Intwasa farming method judging by the number of people who participated.

“The results are positive and we hope those that had doubted it will join,” he said.

Ms Dube said she started preparing her plots in July last year using conservation farming method Intwasa/Pfumvudza, better known as gatshompo around communities.

She planted three maize plots which are ready for harvesting and another which is at flowering stage as well as several other plots for small grains and legume crops.

“I am excited to be the best farmer as this is encouraging. I am expecting a good harvest and this will help sustain my family.

“We can all contribute to development of our communities and country as a whole through farming,” she said.

Government introduced Intwasa climate proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme to ensure food sufficiency at household level.

Some disregarded the farming method but those that took it up are expecting bumper harvests.