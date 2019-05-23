Government pledge support for Lady Chevrons

THE Government have pledged to throw their full weight behind Zimbabwe’s bid to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

The undertaking was made by the Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe, in his address at an event at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The event was arranged to present the Zimbabwe women’s team to the Sports Ministry following the side’s recent ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa 2019 success story.

Winning the regional tournament has earned Zimbabwe a place at the global qualifier in Scotland in August and September this year.

It will be the last qualifying stage for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

“You have done us proud and . . . on behalf of the Government and Minister Kirsty Coventry, who is on leave, we want to congratulate you and wish you well as you represent our country,” Kazembe said.

“We know you are going to do well and we are going to do our utmost to give you all the support you need.’’

Zimbabwe women’s captain, Mary-Anne Musonda, introduced her team to the Minister and his delegation, which included Benson Dube, the chief principal in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission director-general, Prince Mupazviriho.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, hailed the Ministry and the SRC for the support they were always rendering to ZC.

“Thank you, Ministry of Sport and the SRC, for the great support that we get from you,” he said.

“We are mere custodians of cricket and all national teams are national assets.

“Our business, as national associations, in particular as cricket, is to make you look good and I believe in that endeavour we have done it well and we will continue to do it.

“We will continue to be the flag bearers and good ambassadors of our country and the sports industry.”

Mukuhlani has also backed the women’s team to do well at the global qualifying tournament in Scotland.

“As an organisation, we are deeply heartened to see our ladies doing well,” he said.

“They have always done well, but for some reason or the other they have not taken the limelight.

“But they do well and we believe that they will go and do well in Scotland and will not only do it for Zimbabwe but for the whole of Africa.’’

— Sports Reporter/zimcricket