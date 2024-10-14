Government pledges to expedite Glassblock Dam construction

Mr James Ross (JR) Goddard who owns JRG Construction talks to Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos and Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu during a tour of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam construction site in Matabeleland South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has pledged to expedite the construction of Glassblock Bopoma Dam in Insiza District, Matabeleland South, which is set to alleviate water challenges in Bulawayo and usher in rural industrialisation through irrigation projects.

The dam, with a projected holding capacity of 130 million cubic metres, is being constructed through a public private partnership (PPP).

The dam is strategically located at the intersection of Gwanda, Umzingwane and Filabusi districts and is expected to boost bulk water supplies for local communities.

The target is to complete the dam construction in two years and it is estimated to cost US$100 million. Plans to construct the dam were mooted in 1988 but implementation of the project was stalled due to funding and other logistical challenges.

Government is now pushing the implementation of the project which will partly address Bulawayo’s water shortage problems. A 32km pipeline will link the dam to the Ncema Dam pump station so that Bulawayo can access water from the dam.

Construction giant, JRG Construction led by prominent businessman, Mr James Ross (JR) Goddard, has been awarded the tender to construct the dam. Already, preparatory land clearance has been completed and the site is being equipped with the necessary machinery.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Cde Vangelis Haritatos, conducted a tour of the project on Thursday and assured communities that the project will be implemented to benefit local communities.

He said a green belt will be established along the 32km pipeline to support rural development and unlock more business opportunities. “A project of this size is something that we will definitely promote and support as Government. This project will benefit locals who will be guaranteed water for irrigation and other uses.

“The dam will also address water shortage problems for Bulawayo,” said Cde Haritatos.

He said he had directed the Department of Irrigation to look at what could be developed around the dam so that locals could directly benefit from the dam.

“The priority is to get water to Bulawayo but also equally important is the rural industrial development that comes with irrigation development. From here we will do our level best to push this project,” said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

He said the dam project was in line with the vision and expectations of the Second Republic. Cde Haritatos said private players must come on board and support the initiative to mobilise resources to fund development projects, saying Government cannot do everything.

He commended JRG Construction, which has engaged finance institutions and other players to support the dam project. Speaking during the tour, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said the dam will go a long way in bringing the much needed development to the province including boosting food security.

“This is the kind of development that we have always called for in our province where we develop one of our major sectors, which is agriculture. This dam will help to turn this area into a green belt,” she said.

“It will address the issue of food security and water supply for both animals and people. It will birth a number of economic-driven projects such as livestock production, crop production and fishery among others. It will also help to harness water that we have been losing to Limpopo River,” said Dr Ndlovu.

She said she had organised several meetings between herself, her counterpart Cde Judith Ncube from Bulawayo and the Bulawayo City Council so that they understand the value of the proposed dam.

“They have shown full support for this project and we have also held a meeting with Minister Anxious Masuka to drum support for this project,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Addressing stakeholders, Mr Goddard said they have managed to set up a station to conduct preliminary works. He clarified that the project will not replace Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project but will serve as a short-term solution.

Mr Goddard said once the Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project is completed, Bulawayo will get its water from the lake which means all the water from the dam will be for local communities.

Preliminary surveys have shown that the dam’s construction will not displace any homesteads and could create over 200 jobs for locals.

“We have established a construction site for the first stage of construction, which will be excavation, grouting and preliminary works. We have cleared the plan area of the left and right earth embankments,” said Mr Goddard.

He said the construction site has accommodation for staff, a workshop and site laboratory among other facilities. “We are ready to commence work. Once we get the go ahead, then it’s all systems go,” said Mr Goddard.

He said while the dam has been set to be completed within two-and-a-half years, they will strive to complete the project in less than two years. – @DubeMatutu.