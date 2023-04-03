Government policy for pupils on education trips

03 Apr, 2023 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Government policy for pupils on education trips Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo

The Chronicle

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said children traveling for educational trips must travel in a registered public transport vehicle that is fully licensed, fully insured and must not travel at night.

Responding to a question from Senator Alice Chimbudzi in the senate on 29 March about policies that protect children traveling on a trip using hired buses, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Edgar Moyo said there is a specific teteacher-to-pupilatio that must be maintained on such trips.

“When children are traveling for educational trips, they are guided by relevant circulars which guide on the ratio of children to the ratio of teachers traveling with them. If the trip has boys and girls, I may not have the figures at hand but I know there has to be a relationship – if there are girls there must be a female teacher and if there are boys there has to be a male teacher to cover their interests. When they travel, they must travel in a registered public transport that is fully licensed, fully insured and they must not travel at night,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.

@ReeSibanda

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting