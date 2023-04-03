Government policy for pupils on education trips

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said children traveling for educational trips must travel in a registered public transport vehicle that is fully licensed, fully insured and must not travel at night.

Responding to a question from Senator Alice Chimbudzi in the senate on 29 March about policies that protect children traveling on a trip using hired buses, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Edgar Moyo said there is a specific teteacher-to-pupilatio that must be maintained on such trips.

“When children are traveling for educational trips, they are guided by relevant circulars which guide on the ratio of children to the ratio of teachers traveling with them. If the trip has boys and girls, I may not have the figures at hand but I know there has to be a relationship – if there are girls there must be a female teacher and if there are boys there has to be a male teacher to cover their interests. When they travel, they must travel in a registered public transport that is fully licensed, fully insured and they must not travel at night,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.

