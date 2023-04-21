Government prioritise safety of journalists

Leonard Ncube

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said Government will not tolerate violence perpetrated against journalists who should help shape the national agenda through ethical reporting.

Speaking at the United National Regional Workshop to Upscale UN-wide Understanding of the Right to Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Safety of Journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa in

Victoria Falls on 21 April, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic had taken deliberate steps to create a free and safe media environment for journalists to carry out their duties.

She said Government had opened doors for journalists and media practitioners including civic society groups as it is guided by the Unesco framework “guided by three pillars of prevention, protection, and prosecution.”

“Government places greater value on stakeholders, with civic society having a greater role to play. We agreed that journalists and media workers will not be safe in a polarised environment.

“During the election period, when it is deemed that the safety of journalists is threatened, Government of Zimbabwe monitors closely and once any violence on journalists is suspected, Government investigates and prosecution will be supported,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government, through the Ministry of Information, had adopted an open-door policy and encouraged journalists who may feel threatened in the course of their duty to directly approach the Ministry.

She said Government places journalists highly among key sectors of the economy, and during the Covid-19 era they were one of the essential services who were allowed to work despite the lockdown, while also being among the first citizens to be vaccinated.

“Let me say the Government of Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa is committed to providing a safe operating environment for media and to guaranteeing freedom of the Press to ensure media practitioners execute their duty freely for the attainment of Vision 2030.

“The Second Republic strives to protect the rights of journalists at all times and denounces acts of violence perpetrated on members of the media. However, as we go about the execution of our daily watchdog, educative, informative roles we must not forget to adhere to the dictates of the law. I implore you to encourage citizens to vote peacefully through ethical reporting,” she said.

The workshop which ended Friday 21 April, was organised by Unesco and is being attended by UN resident country coordinators from across the region.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the realisation of the safety of journalists in Africa and Zimbabwe, in particular, is not an event but a process and in that regard, Government had embarked on a media reform process meant to open the space for the media and create a free operating environment.