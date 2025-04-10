Watch: Government prioritises capacity building for renewable energy technologies

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

The Government has announced plans to invest in a capacity-building and awareness campaign focused on renewable energy technologies, aiming to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the sector.

Solar energy, in particular, has emerged as a resilient and increasingly popular alternative, with adoption growing across both the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the International Renewable Energy Conference held in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga underscored the importance of equipping stakeholders with the necessary skills to support the transition to clean energy.

“Our commitment to capacity-building for engineers, scientists and practitioners will ensure we have the technical expertise needed to support these emerging technologies,” said VP Chiwenga.

Echoing these sentiments, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Dr Gloria Magombo butressed the need for a broad base of trained professionals capable of handling various renewable energy systems.

In an interview on the sidelines of the conference, Dr Magombo told Zimpapers Business Hub: “And we are now building skills. So when we talk about skills, we are saying renewables, while they are new in the country, we need to also build skills for our people to be able to install properly the solar systems and battery systems, the wind turbines so that the technology are then seen as sustainable.

“Because at times when we do not have proper installations, people start saying this technology does not work,” she said.