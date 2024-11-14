Government procures vehicles to kick-start Gukurahundi hearings

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is seized with procuring all-terrain vehicles specifically for use during the Gukurahundi hearings programme, which is expected to commence anytime soon, Chiefs Council of Zimbabwe president, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, said yesterday.

In a brief interview in Bulawayo on the sidelines of the strategic planning workshop for the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, under whose purview traditional leaders fall, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said the programme will begin as soon as the required number of vehicles has been acquired.

“Government is now in the process of acquiring vehicles and once these vehicles have been procured the programme will get underway,” he said.

“We, however, realise that rains are upon us now and have since advised Government to procure all-terrain vehicles so that once we start we don’t get to stop as a result of impassable roads,” said Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

“As you are aware each chief will have 14 panel members, which brings the figure to 15 including the chief.

We, therefore, felt that the initial vehicles meant for the chiefs were too small considering the figure I have mentioned.”

The Chiefs’ Council president said once everything needed for the programme was ready, they will inform the nation so that all those who would want to participate would make necessary arrangements to be at the named hearing places.

The programme, aimed at addressing the emotive Gukurahundi issue, is designed to prioritise the needs and voices of the victims, providing a platform for the affected communities to share their experiences and work towards closure.

It further speaks to the need for home-grown solutions to national issues and also aims to complement the 1987 Unity Accord between Zanu and PF-Zapu.

Chiefs will lead the 14-member panel, and are set to conduct community hearings in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

President Mnangagwa launched the community outreach programme in July and stated that the process should serve as a foundation for lasting healing and peace.

The hearings are a call for unity and a declaration that Zimbabwe chooses reconciliation over retribution.

The high profile event, which was attended by various Government officials, traditional leaders and other key stakeholders, ran under the theme: “Promotion of healing, peace, and unity through community engagement: Sikhuthaza ukwelatshwa kwamanxeba, ukuze kube lokuthula lokubambana lokuxoxisana.”

President Mnangagwa said the children of Zimbabwe are descendants of warriors and nation-builders and in the face of colonial oppression, they stood united and the collective spirit was a force that could not be broken.

“Whenever we have been confronted by threats to our nationhood, we have been able to unite and confront the challenge in whatever form or context it presents itself,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic embarked on the initiative to pursue the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue through an internal and home-grown process in February 2019, as part of the Second Republic’s efforts to maintain and strengthen national unity among Zimbabweans.

“A nation can only be built by a unified people, and I call upon all Zimbabweans to unite in the same spirit that saw us fight for our freedom from colonisers.

“Under the wise guidance of our esteemed chiefs, we will address historical grievances and foster reconciliation among all Zimbabweans,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As we share our stories, the wounds of the past will begin to mend, enabling national healing.

Together, let us choose reconciliation over retribution and emerge stronger as a nation,” he added.