Government programmes for pupils with disabilities

THE Government will next year initiate a programme for the inclusion of pupils with Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gatawho previously, have been left behind on educational needs.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata revealed this on Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of the ministry’s strategic review meeting being held in Bulawayo.

Deputy Minister Gata said the ministry is aiming to improve the delivery of quality of education in the coming year.

“As a ministry we seek to provide efficiency and inclusivity and we should not leave anybody behind and we should not leave any place behind. We have put instruments in place to look at the most disadvantaged pupils and areas. We are going to start with them, to revitalise them. We are going to reach out to them. Even people with disabilities, we are going to reach out to them, they have been left behind before and we are taking them on board and considering their needs,” said Deputy Minister Gata.

She said the meeting is critical in crafting the strategy to guide the ministry in the coming year.

“This is a review of already in place strategies, to see how they are working, where we have a gap, what needs to be addressed and what needs to be strengthened and come up with the way forward in the year 2024,” said Deputy Minister Gata.

She said funding challenges have affected the operations of the ministry and it will continue to lobby Treasury for more resource allocation.

Deputy Minister Gata said despite the funding challenges, the ministry has scored several successes including the construction of classroom blocks while conforming to development goals.

“With the help of our partners, we have managed to build new classroom blocks using devolution funds and constituency development funds. We are also doing our curriculum review in sync with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1). We have achieved the school feeding programme which is also in line with NDS-1,” said Deputy Minister Gata.

