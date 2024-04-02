Government Project Support Agreement (GPSA) unleashes opportunities for Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government Project Support Agreement (GPSA) has ushered in a new era in the energy sector by opening up opportunities for private players, specifically Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said there have been over 40 licensed Independent Power Producers (IPPs) operating in the renewable energy sector, with the country’s power generation capacity having experienced a significant boost