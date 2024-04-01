Government Project Support Agreement opens energy sector to Private players

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Government Project Support Agreement (GPSA) has opened the energy sector to Private players and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said over 40 IPPs were licensed by the government in the renewable energy sector boosting the country’s power generation capacity.

“The Government Project Support Agreement (GPSA) has opened up the energy sector to the private players, Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Government has licensed over 40 IPPs in the renewable energy sector who have boosted the country’s power generation capacity,” reads the statement.