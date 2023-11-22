Government projects create economic growth and jobs

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government is making significant strides in creating opportunities for economic growth and job creation as major projects under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education are nearing completion.

The projects are poised to have a substantial impact on various sectors and communities across the country.

Speaking during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the cabinet received a report from the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Professor Amon Murwira regarding the progress of various projects.

The report highlighted several notable achievements under Professor Murwira’s leadership, as outlined in the recently released report on the 3rd 100-Day Cycle projects of 2023.

One notable project highlighted by the Minister is the establishment of a Cooking Oil Plant in Mutoko. As of the latest report, this project is 65 percent complete. Once operational, the plant is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy and create employment opportunities for the community.

In addition, the construction of an innovation hub at Great Zimbabwe has reached 100 percent completion. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and technological advancements. It will serve as a hub for entrepreneurs, researchers, and students, driving innovation and growth in various sectors.

Another successful project mentioned by the Minister is the Mutare Teachers College Baobab Juice Project. This initiative, which focuses on harnessing the potential of baobab trees, has been completed. The project aims to promote sustainable agriculture and provide an additional source of income for the college.

Moving forward, the Gwanda State University Mining Laboratory is at 35 percent completion. This laboratory will play a crucial role in research and development, supporting the growth of the mining industry. Once fully operational, it is expected to enhance mining practices and techniques, contributing to increased productivity and efficiency.

Finally, the establishment of the Integrated Skills Expansion Outreach Programme (ISEOP 2023) has been successfully completed.

This programme aimed to train individuals to be skilled workers class 4 level, with a target of 140 people. Impressively, 170 individuals have already been trained, surpassing the initial goal. This achievement highlights the commitment of the Ministry to providing accessible and effective skills training.

Through these initiatives, the Government is creating opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and overall progress. As these projects are near completion, they are set to make a significant impact on various sectors and communities across the country.