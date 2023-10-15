Government pulls all stops in fight against drug and substance abuse

Nqobile Tshili

THE Government has appointed Cabinet Ministers to lead provincial task forces in a multi pronged strategy to end drug and substance abuse in the country

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni told participants at a Matabeleland North anti-drug strategy meeting that the Government is pulling no punches in the fight to end the scourge.

“In our first Cabinet meeting it was observed that drug and substance abuse is a serious concern hence our appointment as Cabinet Ministers to lead the task force of the matter.

I will be guiding Matabeleland North in the same regard.

Drug and substance abuse is one of top disasters destroying societies across the world and Zimbabwe is not spared,” she said.

Dr Nyoni noted that young people below the age of 35 constitute a majority of drug abusers.

“Women are taking drugs to enlarge some parts of their bodies while some of them are lightening their skins,” she said.

Crystal Meth and mbanje, Dr Nyoni said, are the most abused drugs.

“We will leave no stone unturned and we were commanded to be vicious in dealing with drug and substance abuse as this is destroying the future generations. The message on drug and substance abuse needs to be cascaded to grassroot levels.”

“We need to stop supply and demand of drugs. There is need for rehabilitation of victims and the media has to play a critical role on the matter,” said Dr Nyoni.

She said the Second Republic is committed to national development and needs to address issues that are a threat to the national vision.

” Let’s make sure that offenders are arrested and prosecuted. We need to establish stand alone rehabilitation centres,” said Dr Nyoni.