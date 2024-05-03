Government re-affirms commitment to pluralistic media

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting press freedom and upholding this fundamental right by creating an enabling environment for independent and pluralistic media to thrive in line with global democratic principles.

Zimbabwe under the Second Republic has made great strides in implementing media reforms as Government continues to engage stakeholders in order to fine-tune relevant legislation while facilitating the growth of the media sector.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the Government has created an enabling environment for the media sector to grow and contribute towards the development of the country while addressing polarisation.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

“The Second Republic under the astute leadership of His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa has made tremendous progress in the creation of an enabling environment in the media sector,” he said.

“The Second Republic has made significant progress in ensuring a safe, free and competitive operating environment for all media to thrive,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Government under the Second Republic has opened up the media sector as the provision of information is critical to sustainable development.

“This was done through the enactment of media-friendly laws and repealing of laws that impinged on media operations such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).

“This led to the opening up of airwaves for both radio and television thus ensuring media diversity which resonates well with His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the World Press Freedom Day coincides with Government initiatives to reform the media sector including amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act, the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act and the Media Practitioners Bill, which are under consideration.

“The amendments will professionalise, allow the independence and co-regulation of the media sector and ensure growth and development of the media industry,” said Minister Muswere.

“We are also celebrating a major milestone achieved in the broadcasting sector which has witnessed the operationalisation of all licensed 14 community radio stations which are broadcasting in vernacular languages.”

In the past, the broadcast media was largely monopolised by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) before the Second Republic changed the media landscape which saw the opening up of airwaves through the licensing of 14 radio community stations, campus radio stations and six television stations.

Dr Muswere said the Second Republic remains committed to levelling the media playing field and eradicating polarisation through constructive engagements with the media.

He said the Government will continue to work with the media fraternity to address challenges in the sector.

Dr Muswere said the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) was seized with crafting the Sexual Harassment Policy as part of efforts to create a safe working environment and address sexual harassment in the media industry.

He said this year’s World Press Freedom Day theme is a reminder of the important role that the media have in addressing societal imbalances.

“The theme focuses on the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environment crisis,” said Dr Muswere.

“It also highlights the important role played by the press in accessing and disseminating information. This guarantees a secure and sustainable future that respects freedom of expression, media plurality and gender equality.

“The media have a crucial role to play in society through the provision of reliable information when the world is facing various challenges including climate change, biodiversity loss and air pollution crisis as disinformation and misinformation about these pertinent issues can exacerbate them.”

Dr Muswere challenged the Zimbabwean media to report objectively on environmental issues and possible solutions. — @nqotshili