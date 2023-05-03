Government ready for rescheduled reopening of schools: June exams to start mid-month as planned

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has said it is ready for the scheduled reopening of schools for the Second Term with the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) June examinations set to start mid-month under increased security surveillance.

The tightening of public examinations processes follows increased malpractices within schools resulting in several papers leaking last November.

This results in some cheats being arrested while other candidates had their results withheld pending investigations.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu yesterday briefed Cabinet on schools’ preparedness to open.

She said all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure a smooth reopening of school.

Schools will reopen on Monday, May 8 and will close on August 3.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa briefing the media after Cabinet met said Government was satisfied with the preparedness for schools reopening.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Ministry is ready for the task of ensuring the smooth opening of schools.

Surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The nation is being informed that the Zimsec June 2023 examinations are scheduled to start in mid-May, and security around examination papers is being tightened. Most of the pupils registered for the June examinations will be re-sitting, since the first-time candidates are not eligible before they complete their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities CALAs.”

She said candidates intending to sit for the November public examination should take advantage of the mop-up registration exercise running from 8 to 12 May.

Minister Mutsvangwa said students who have not registered will not be penalised when going to do so.

She said the Ministry participated in the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls as part of the country’s efforts to ensure digital inclusion of learners.

“The nation is further being informed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education participated at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls last week as it refocuses the country’s education to adopt digital technologies,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Ministry also commemorated International Girls in ICT Day, and participated at the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the theme: ‘Grooming Children for Innovation and Global Competitiveness.’ The Ministry also conducted a workshop in Redcliff in order to update internal stakeholders on the review of the Competence based Curriculum.”

Follow on Twitter [email protected]