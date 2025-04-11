Government reaffirms commitment to protect industry

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce has reaffirmed its commitment to continue developing policies that promote industrial development and improve consumer welfare, key to a more conducive environment for sustained business growth.

The development comes as the Ministry is also implementing President Mnangagwa’s directive to enhance the ease of doing business to ensure competitiveness and drive sustainable economic growth.

In his keynote address at the Doing Business in Matabeleland breakfast meeting in Bulawayo on Thursday, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu said to protect the local industry, the country will no longer be a dumping site.

“We are strengthening our reserve sectors, people will think we are being unfair to our foreign friends but we aspire to see Zimbabwean creating employment for Zimbabweans. We aspire to see foreigners getting employment from Zimbabweans,” he said.

“The Government is resolutely committed to intensifying the fight against smuggling and business malpractices. This is done to protect our vital local industries, create a level playing field for fair competition and ensure consumer protection.”

He said the taskforce on smuggling and business malpractices has registered significant progress across all provinces, as of to date, inspections stand at 1 907, prosecutions at 137, compliance notices at 247 and 3 987 units of products have been seized.

The Minister said they have now witnessed improvements in sales and shelf occupancy of locally produced goods due to these efforts