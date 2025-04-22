Government reaffirms pro-sustainable trade stance, opposes One-Size-Fits-All policies

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable wildlife trade and rejected calls for increased global regulations, saying that inflexible policies undermine national conservation successes and local livelihoods.

This was revealed by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, during the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) 20th Conference of the Parties (CoP20) stakeholder engagement meeting held in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Addressing conservation stakeholders, Minister Ndlovu reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s opposition to one-size-fits-all conservation frameworks, which she said disregard context-specific achievements in wildlife management.

“We are a pro-sustainable trade country and are against increased regulation and curtailment of trade. We are also against unwarranted inclusion of species in Appendix I,” said Min Ndlovu.

Appendix I is CITES’ strictest category, which bans commercial trade in species deemed at the highest risk of extinction.

Minister Ndlovu criticised the growing calls on the precautionary principle in global environmental policy, arguing that it is being weaponised to block sustainable use initiatives even when safeguards against overexploitation exist.

“While Zimbabwe agrees with elements of this principle, its elevated importance over other principles like sustainable development and sovereignty over natural resources raises eyebrows

“It is being used to thwart proposals on sustainable utilisation of wild species,” said Min Ndlovu.

Minister Ndlovu said what has remained central to Zimbabwe’s position is its elephant management model, which has seen populations stabilise or grow due to community-led conservation efforts.

Dr Ndlovu however warned that overabundance has led to heightened human-wildlife conflict, including fatalities and damage to crops, livestock, and property.

She urged CITES to recognise Zimbabwe’s track record and allow international trade in ivory and live animals to fund conservation and mitigate these challenges.

“Our objective as a CITES member is to sustainably conserve endangered species by joining the global community in regulating trade

“Zimbabwe’s story proves that multilateralism works, but policies must reflect local realities,” said Min Ndlovu.

Dr Ndlovu said there is a demand for greater autonomy in wildlife management emphasising that national successes and community livelihoods must inform global rules.

She said CoP20 affords another opportunity to shape conservation policymaking, reaffirming Zimbabwe’s commitment to multilateral cooperation on terms that acknowledge local expertise.