Government recruits teachers 

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

Government has embarked on a teacher recruitment exercise that will see educators deployed to 13 specific districts in seven provinces in the country.

In a notice under vacancy announcement number 22 of 2022 for outlying districts in the country, the Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the duly completed application forms must be submitted at the PSC district offices of choice by Friday.

“The Public Service Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is inviting applications from newly qualified teachers who are prepared to be deployed in the following 13 districts,” reads the vacancy notice by Ambassador Wutawunashe.

The 13 districts are Mbire, Muzarabani and Rushinga in Mashonaland Central, Mudzi and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwa in Mashonaland East, Kariba in Mashonaland West, Chiredzi in Masvingo, Binga and Hwange in Matabeleland North, Gokwe North in Midlands and Chipinge in Manicaland.

“Those who are interested should complete application forms available at the respective PSC district offices. Duly completed teacher application form with certified copies of National ID, birth certificate, academic and professional qualifications including transcripts should be submitted to the district office of choice by August 26,” reads the notice.