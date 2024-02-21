Government reiterates its commitment to ensuring food security

Mthabisi Tshuma in Ndiweni

GOVERNMENT has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that there is food security in communities, through unlimited support to agriculture projects.

The country is facing a drought, where little rains have been experienced during the 2023/2024 farming season.

As such, communities have turned away from rain-fed farming to the irrigation system to practice subsistence farming.

Addressing villagers at the official opening of the Ntatjana Agro-forestry yesterday at Ndiweni in Bulilima district, Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti said the Second Republic Government is determined to support the Agriculture System.

The garden currently has maize planted in November and December due for harvest next month. The garden also boasts of foreign Marula trees planted at the turn of the millennium.

An Agro-forestry setup is when a garden has a combination of a nutritional garden and an orchard.

“When His Excellency President Mnangagwa was Vice President he took it upon himself to ensure that Arda Projects are revived as he saw Agriculture as one of the economic drivers.

“Since he took office as President of this nation, President Mnangagwa has continued to show the love and passion for the Agriculture sector. This can be seen as the Agriculture Ministry having two deputy ministers which shows its importance. Apart from the Women’s Affairs Ministry, this is also the only Ministry that has officers from ward level countrywide, a sign that the Government is committed to ensure food security and regain the status in the SADC region,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Deputy Minister Phuti applauded the community for standing up and taking part in such life-changing projects.

“I am happy to be part of this occasion and l was pleased with the pace and your determination in the project. I also heard your plea over water challenges.

“I promise that as the leadership in the district, we will look into that issue so that your projects grow,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Founder of Ntatjana Agro-forestry Mr Sikhelela Nleya said the initiative was started as a way of empowering women.

“I am happy to see that a project that l started to empower women is now bearing the fruits of its objectives as seen with this official launch.

“Ntatjana Agro-forestry is meant to ensure families in the community have a source of income to help them address to their needs and wants,” said Mr Nleya.

Ntatjana Agro-forestry chairperson Ms Lucy Nalane said the project has brought happiness within the community.

“Through this project, we are now able to fend for our families by selling the produce and this is what we have always wanted, to stand up for ourselves and not rely on handouts.

“Our project is largely affected by the low yield of water which has been tried to be addressed but it’s not that enough,” said Ms Nalane.

Also in attendance at the official opening ceremony is Department of Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development (ARDAS) board chairman Mr Ivan Craig, officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water Climate, and Rural Development, Bulilima RDC officials, Agriseeds officials and local farmers.

