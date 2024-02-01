Government releases $11 billion for grain distribution to alleviate hunger in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,[email protected]

TREASURY has released $11 billion for the distribution of grain to food-insecure communities as part of the Government’s measures to ensure that no one goes hungry in Zimbabwe.

Government representatives in all provinces are working on registering beneficiaries for the programme which will be followed by the distribution of grain as the funds will also cover transport costs.

This came out during a question and answer session in Parliament where the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Government is aware that there is hunger in the country and people no longer have food.

“The Government has a lot of plans in place to ensure that people are not hungry. However, the Government is no longer just giving people food but we are giving people food through Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs.