  • Today Thu, 22 Aug 2024

Government releases 2025 school calendar

Government releases 2025 school calendar

Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has released the schools calendar for next year.

Accordingly, the First Term of 2025 will commence on Tuesday 14 January and end on Thursday 10 April.

The Second Term will start on Tuesday 13 May ending on Thursday 7 August while the Third Term will begin on Tuesday 9 September closing on Thursday 1 December.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments