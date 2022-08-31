Government releases funds for Filabusi registry

The Filabusi Registry complex whose construction had stalled has received funding from Government

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has released the first batch of funding for the completion of Filabusi Registry Office in Insiza District which has stalled for 18 years.

The infrastructural development is among scores that Government is undertaking countrywide as it gallops towards achieving Vision 2030 under the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Completion of the project will see community members from Insiza District being able to obtain passports and other travel documents locally.

Applicants have to travel to Bulawayo or Gwanda to access these documents. Staff from the Registry Department in Filabusi is operating from limited space where they are only able to issue birth and death certificates, and national identity cards.

Construction which is now at window level started in 2001 and came to a standstill in 2004. Government has released $40 million for the project to resume, with more funds set to come.

Under the Second Republic, Government has moved with speed to complete key infrastructural projects that have stalled for years, especially in remote places, to empower every citizen.

Insiza district development co-ordinator, Mr Zachariah Jusah said completion of the Filabusi Registry Office will bring huge relief to the community.

He said the project was in line with Government’s decentralisation and devolution agenda.

“It’s a relief to hear that works at the Registry Office will resume. It’s crucial for this structure to be up and running as it will offer a critical service. At the moment the registry staff is operating from a limited space and they don’t offer comprehensive services. Once the office is open people will be able to access passports and other travel documents locally,” he said.

“This will also help to ease congestion at the Bulawayo and Gwanda offices as once the structure is open it will also services other districts. We applaud Government for the great work it’s doing to push the devolution and decentralisation agenda.”

He said completion of the project will also result in locals getting employment. Mr Jusah said already, 10 local youths have been employed under the project while the Department of Public Works had also called for artisans to apply.

He said the Filabusi Registry Office will also ensure that services are further decentralised to hard-to-reach areas.

Mr Jusah appealed to Government to continue funding the project until it was completed timeously.

Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said they were in the process of assessing the existing structure to identify works that had to be redone.

He said Government released $40 million this month towards the projects and more funds were expected to come as works progress.

“The new dispensation in line with NSD1 is engaged in a drive to complete outstanding projects and as Matabeleland South, we have not been left behind. One major project we have seen come to fruition is the mordenisation and upgrade of the Beitbridge Border Post.

“There is also the construction of the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court which is underway, Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College’s home economics block and now we are starting on the Filabusi Registry Office,” he said. — @DubeMatutu