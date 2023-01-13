Government remains committed to citizens’ access to internet and digital connectivity: Minister Muswere

ICT Minister Dr Jenfran Muswere (third from right) officially commissions the Mutendi High School computer Laboratory on Wednesday in Masvingo province. Looking on is ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (second from right), Gutu North MP Yeukai Simbanegavi (first from right), Agriculture Deputy Minister David Marapira (first from left) and Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira (second from left).

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Masvingo

GOVERNMENT remains committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to Internet and digital connectivity in light of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) on Wednesday officially commissioned 14 schools’ computer laboratories in Masvingo province.

Officially commissioning the Mutendi High School computer laboratory, ICT Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere said Government is working flat out to ensure that from grassroots level, every citizen has access to internet connectivity.

“As Government we remain resolute in our quest to attain a digital economy and knowledge society, a society where all our citizens have access to ICTs, regardless of their geographical, social or economic status. To that end, we continue to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the ICTs sector, by deploying critical ICTs infrastructure like schools’ ICTs laboratories in our rural communities and districts across Zimbabwe.

“From a policy perspective, it is Government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to internet and digital connectivity, including the rural and low-income communities. As you are already aware, our Ministry, through its partners and technical arm is rolling out a number of initiatives that are aimed at increasing the digital footprint in rural communities,” said Minister Muswere.

Minister Muswere said the Government is putting to reality, the importance of the digital technology in facilitating the attainment of the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

“Indeed, the Digital Economy is stated as one of the 14 national priorities underpinning this strategy for the period 2021 – 2025, as we thrive to become an Upper-Middle Income society by 2030. Our Ministry will continue to play its critical role in this transformation agenda by ensuring the deployment of the ICTs infrastructure for all citizens, let alone our children.

“I once again, would like to restate our commitment to addressing and reducing the barriers to technology and the digital divide through policies and programs aimed at ensuring the participation of all citizens in the digitalisation agenda,” said Minister Muswere. – @mthabisi_mthire