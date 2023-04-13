Government repeats calls for all citizens to get Covid-19 jabs

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

The Government has repeated calls for citizens who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to get the jabs.

Zimbabwe has been relatively unscathed by the deadly virus, which has killed millions around the world, mainly due to adoption of World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on tackling the pandemic.

These include vaccination and public health etiquette like social distancing and regular hand sanitisation.

VICE President and Minister of Health and Child Care General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Chairperson of the Minister’s Committee on the National covid-19 response, after this week’s Cabinet meeting, said the national cumulative covid-19 cases are standing at 264 582 with 258 839 recoveries and 5 684 deaths as of April 8, 2023.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, a total of 7 002 365 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 5 213 666 and 1 691 432 second and third doses respectively have so far been administered. Cabinet is urging all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so and also adhere to all covid-19 public health and social measures.”

He said there were four deaths recorded during the week under review and 59 active cases.

Dr Chiwenga said there were 11 new admissions compared to the three recorded the previous week with one being in intensive care.

@ReeSibanda