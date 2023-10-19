Government reverses decision to stop Grade Sevens from going on early holiday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

GRADE Seven pupils will now enjoy the traditional long holiday before enrolling for secondary school education after the Government reversed an earlier decision to keep them at school until the end of the conventional term.

Last week, the Government scrapped the early school holiday for Grade 7 learners, after they finish writing their examinations, saying they should instead continue attending school and use the period to prepare for secondary school.

However, in circular Number 18 of 2023 addressed to Chief Directors, Provincial Education Directors, Directors, District Schools Inspectors, National Association of Primary Heads (Naph), National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash), teachers’ organisations and other departments, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike said the circular cancels Circular Number 17 of 2023 on compulsory organized learning activities post Grade 7 examinations.

Referenced ‘cancellation of secretary’s circular number 17 of 2023 on compulsory organized learning for preparing Grade 7 pupils for the primary to secondary transition,’ Mr Mhike said those schools that had planned and budgeted for educational school trips should proceed with the trips.

“This Circular cancels Circular Number 17 of 2023 on compulsory organized learning activities post Grade 7 examinations. The cancellation therefore means that Grade 7 pupils must be allowed to close school. Those schools that had planned and budgeted for educational school trips should proceed as such in conformity with Circular P.54,” reads the circular.

Government had said the scrapping of early school holidays for Grade 7 learners would help reduce the chances of learners becoming victims of societal ills such as drug and substance abuse, a vice that has seen the setting up of an inter-ministerial committee whose mandate is to find a lasting solution to the menace that has afflicted the nation’s youths.

In his post-cabinet report on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jefan Muswere said Primary, Higher and Tertiary education institutions carried out drug and substance abuse awareness campaigns to students and weekly awareness campaigns continue to be a priority.

He said collective campaigns in the primary and secondary education levels has reached 16 825 learners (4 155 male and 12 670 female) while community outreaches are being carried out through information, education and communication materials.

On Sunday the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo proposed the abolishment of Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Grade Seven examinations which will help address the problem of having learners spending a lot of time out of school after finishing their examinations thus exposing them to drug and substance abuse while there has been incidences of girls falling pregnant, especially those based in the rural areas.

He suggested that learners write their first public examination at Ordinary level which he said was in line with international best practices.

Minister Moyo said learners will continue with continuous assessment even at Grade Seven and when transitioning to Form One, they will use their third-term report.

In 1999, the Zimbabwe Junior Certificate (ZJC) examinations were scrapped following the recommendations of the Nziramasanga Commission of Inquiry which found them irrelevant in modern society. Before the withdrawal, the ZJC exams were written at Form Two to assess the progress of learners in preparation for O-level examinations.