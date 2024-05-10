Government scales up digitisation drive to boost economic efficiency

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is working towards establishing a Government digital application procurement framework that will see more rural schools being equipped with information, and communication technologies (ICT) gadgets to bridge the digital divide.

The ministry expects the laying of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Kazungula Fibre Optic Backbone project to be completed next week on Wednesday.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera revealed this during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. The project is part of the ministry’s 100 Day-cycle of deliverables.

In his post Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Government is scaling up efforts to digitalise sectors of the economy including equipping the public with digital skills.

He said at least 1 000 members of the public have been equipped with digital skills during the first 100 days of this year, with an additional 200 expected to complete their training next Wednesday.

“Two thousand five hundred records have been digitised; development of the Government Applications Procurement Framework is on course for completion by 15 May 2024; deployment of ICT equipment to 100 marginalised schools is on course, with 40 schools having received the equipment,” said Dr Muswere.

“The remaining 60 will receive the equipment by 15 May 2024.”

Dr Muswere said the ministry also established 14 ICT-enabled disaster management centres across the country.

He said to improve access to telecommunications access, 52 base stations were deployed in seven provinces which include Mashonaland East (12), Mashonaland West (12), Midlands (4) Manicaland (4) Matabeleland South (7) Masvingo (13) and Matabeleland North (3).

Dr Muswere said the ministry also completed the installation of a Wireless Radio Base Station in Masvingo while internet services were installed at Esigodini Agricultural College.

He said an ICT and Vocational Training Centre was established and handed over to Marondera Female Open Prison while Tsanzaguru and Torwood post offices were refurbished in Manicaland and Midlands provinces respectively.

“Site surveys for the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) project in Chitungwiza were completed, and equipment was delivered.” said Dr Muswere.