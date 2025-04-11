Government sets new target, eyes a million housing units by year-end

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE Government has set a new target to construct one million houses by the end of this year, having already surpassed its initial goal of 220 000, as it intensifies efforts to address the country’s housing challenges in line with Vision 2030.

The ambitious new target falls under the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP), which was adopted by Cabinet in November 2020 and officially launched by President Mnangagwa in September 2021.

The policy aligns with both national and global development frameworks, including the country’s Vision 2030 to achieve upper-middle-income status.

Speaking during a tour of the Accelerated Presidential Housing Scheme in Emthunzini, on the outskirts of Bulawayo yesterday, the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Zhemu Soda, said the Government had exceeded the initial target and was optimistic that the one million mark would be achieved before the conclusion of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) later this year.

“We have surpassed the 220,000 target. This milestone was reached during the mid-term review of the NDS1, and through the wisdom of President Mnangagwa, our target was revised to one million,” said Minister Soda.

NDS1, the country’s first five-year medium-term economic plan running from 2021 to 2025, lists housing and social amenities as one of its key pillars. The housing initiative is being driven by a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), and the National Building Society (NBS). Hawkflight Construction and Marhaber Construction are the main developers for the Emthunzini project.

Minister Soda revealed that by the end of 2024, the Government had constructed over 700 000 houses under the NDS1 framework, representing a 70 percent success rate.

“This project primarily benefits civil servants as part of the Government’s non-monetary incentive programme,” he said.

Joining the tour, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made, describing the housing scheme as a vital intervention for civil servants. “This initiative, under the guidance of President Mnangagwa, seeks to ensure that our civil servants have access to decent, affordable housing. In the past, it was almost impossible for a civil servant to own a house, but under this scheme, they simply move in and begin paying an affordable mortgage,” said Minister Moyo.

He added that funding for the project is being mobilised through Nssa, NBS, and the Public Service Pension Fund, ensuring that civil servants benefit from their contributions during their working years, while also helping to curb the flight of skilled personnel in the public sector.

“The ultimate goal is to roll this out nationwide, in line with the ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ philosophy.

“We are engaging local authorities to identify affordable land, as high land prices contribute to the elevated cost of housing, which we aim to avoid,” he said.

At Emthunzini, a total of 236 houses have been completed out of a planned 4,000.

Most of the units are ready for occupation, with the developers assuring Government that all service roads will be tarred by mid-May. One of the beneficiaries, Ms Sinikiwe Sibanda, shared her joy and gratitude at becoming a homeowner.

“I am now a proud owner of a four-roomed house — something I never imagined in my lifetime. Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, this dream has become a reality,” she said. “The only amount I paid was a US$250 administration fee. The house is complete and I’ve already moved in. I now pay US$190 a month for the next six years, which is far better than paying rent.”