Government sets up directorates to spur Diaspora Investment

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is implementing a cocktail of strategies including setting up directorates to enable Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora to invest back home.

The Director for Bilateral Trade and Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Sienzeni Mateta, said Government has made a deliberate policy to prioritise Diaspora based Zimbabweans in investment opportunities.

She was speaking in Lupane at the inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference which started Friday and ends today.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Office of the President and Cabinet to unlock investment opportunities in the province.

“As we move forward towards achieving Vision 2030, we are not going to leave the diasporans behind as they are our ambassadors outside the country. The Ministry created directorates to cater for the diaspora.

“Zimbabwe is endowed with a lot of opportunities and we are saying instead of going outside to look for investors let’s give our Diaspora the chance. So we are working with our provincial offices and we have since covered seven provinces,” said Mrs Mateta.

She said the partnership between the Ministry, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministry confirms a diversion from the silo mentality of the past to the spirit of journeying together.

She said the OPC had set up a Diaspora working group in an effort to encourage cooperation and unity of purpose among all Zimbabweans.

“I want to assure all our provinces that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs realised that there is need for capacity building and in 2024 we are going to organise training for dorectors in all provinces. We are encouraging all our diasporans to start inquiring and planning about projects from local authorities,” she said.

“We are reviewing the 2016 policy to realign with Vision 2030. In 2024 the Ministry has said we want to have a homecoming celebration for all diasporans amd we are going to have a second Zimbabwe Diaspora conference to include everyone from provinces.”

Mrs Mateta said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to these Diaspora engagements asnshe encouraged Zimbabweans based in other countries to mobilise resources to invest home.

Matabeleland South will also hold it’s own investment conference on dates to be communicated.