Government speaks on civil servants bonuses

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has assured civil servants that their bonuses are guaranteed and has urged them to continue working hard to improve service delivery so that the country realises its Vision 2030.

Civil servants are pivotal to the implementation of Government policies whose main thrust is to grow the economy to an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Government workers traditionally receive their bonuses in November and December.

Last year Government staggered the payment of bonuses and the uniformed forces were the first to be paid in November.

Government workers whose salaries are paid in local currency, are also paid a US$300 monthly allowance.

In March, Government awarded its workers a 100 percent salary increase and reviewed their allowance from US$200 to US$250.

In July the allowance was increased to US$300 and teachers were awarded an additional US$80 monthly allowance which is paid in local currency.

In an interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of a strategic workshop review in Bulawayo, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo who said the 13th cheque is guaranteed, urged civil servants to work hard to grow the economy to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The bonuses are guaranteed and the Minister of Finance will soon announce the payment dates,” said Minister Moyo.

The workshop was meant to come up with strategies on how the ministry will function in the coming year including crafting Minister Moyo’s performance contract.

The Second Republic administration is guided by three economic blueprints which are the Transitional Stabilisation Programme [2018-2021], National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1) [2021-2025] and its successor (NDS-2) [2025-2030] as it works to attain vision 2030.

Minister Moyo said Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will soon outline how bonuses will be paid.