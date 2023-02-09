Government starts technical schools roll out

Midlands Bureau

GOVERNMENT has started establishing technical high schools as it pushes for an education system that produces job creators as opposed to job seekers.

Each province will initially have one technical high school that will impart innovative and industrial skills to pupils.

In the Midlands province which has 372 secondary schools, Guinea Fowl High School has been identified as the pilot school that will be converted into a technical high school specialising in textile technology and design.

Late last year, Government said it was working to introduce technical high schools in an endeavour to help pupils acquire innovative industrial skills that will assist them to start their own companies.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was then tasked to identify a pilot school for the programme in each province.

The other pilot schools are Hwange High School (Matabeleland North province), which will specialise in textile technology and design, Allan Wilson High School (Harare) specialising in metal technology and design, Chipindura High School (Mashonaland Central) providing building technology and Umzingwane High (Matabeleland South) which will specialise in wood work.

Pupils focusing on these subjects will be examined by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec).

The certificates will be at par with an Advanced Level certificate, with holders able to enroll at universities and colleges.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the technical high schools will endeavour to help pupils acquire innovative industrial skills that will either fit them well into industry or enable them to be job creators as opposed to being job seekers.

She was speaking in Gweru during the secretary’s merit award presentation ceremony that was held at Anderson Adventist High school recently.

“Guinea Fowl high school in Gweru is being converted into a technical high school in an endeavour to help pupils acquire innovative industrial skills. The technical high schools dovetail with the ministry’s philosophy that revolves around skills development,” said Mrs Thabela.

Technical subjects, she said, include textile technology and design, metal technology and design, food technology and wood work technology and design among others.

“The Government is establishing the technical high schools in all the 10 provinces under this pilot project that will help to equip learners with industrial innovative skills. The concept of technical high schools in all the 10 provinces will help pupils to acquire innovative industrial skills that will either fit them well in industry or enable them to be creators of their own employment as opposed to being job seekers,” she said.

Mrs Thabela said pupils from these schools will be trade tested starting from skilled class worker three in Form 2; class two in Form 4 and lastly class one in Form 6.

She said Government has started classroom conversions into science laboratories to increase the uptake of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) students.

“The ministry in line with equity development has started an initiative of converting ordinary classrooms into science laboratories to increase the uptake of STEM Learning Areas and encourage innovative minds through STEM,” said Mrs Thabela.

Parents attending the function commended the development saying the initiative for technical high schools will go a long way in helping pupils acquire the requisite practical skills that are critical for their self-sustenance.

“The idea is brilliant in the sense that it accommodates slow learners who may not be academically good, or who may not want to proceed to university,” said Mr Thomas Masuku.

Mrs Irene Kutadzaushe said a child can make a living using those skills as soon as they complete high school.

“In these days of youths abusing drugs, it is helpful because our children will not be idle on leaving school. Parents should therefore embrace such developmental ideas,” she said.