Government steps up efforts to achieve housing target

Mashudu Netsianda/ Suku Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Writers

Construction of blocks of duplex and garden flats for civil servants under the , has resumed as the Government steps up efforts to reach the target of building one million flats and houses and serviced stands by 2025.

The project is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of easing accommodation challenges for civil servants and achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The project was stalled several years back due to lack of funding.

As part of implementing the dictates of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP), the Government, through the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities is accelerating the project with the housing units set to be completed in March next year.

Cabinet adopted the ZNHSP in November 2020 and it was subsequently launched by President Mnangagwa in September 2021. The policy is in line with Vision 2030 and also dovetails with other regional and international development policies.

It integrates the implications of climate change with aspects of rural and urban settlement planning, development and management. Beitbridge Town has been growing steadily at the instigation of the Government through the National Economic Development Priority Programme in 2006, which gave birth to the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP).

In November 2021, President Mnangagwa commissioned 28 F14 staff houses for civil servants that were built under the BRP. The BRP programme includes the construction of 16 blocks of flats to house 64 families, mainly middle-class civil servants, 250 core houses, 52 F14 houses for civil servants.

Some of the major infrastructure development projects under the BRP include the construction of a modern truck inn, shopping complex, a five-star hotel (completed), an aerodrome, and the upgrading of the current border post at a cost of US$300 million to meet world-class standards.

Government and its partners under the ZimBorders Consortium committed nearly US$300 million to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post under a 17-and-a-half-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession. In an interview yesterday, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe said the project is in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and ZNHSP.

“The flats in Beitbridge are part of the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme which had stalled for some time and, we have under the Second Republic resumed work and we expect to complete the project by March or April next year,” he said.

“This project is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and National Human Settlement Policy. The initial target was 220 000 housing units by 2025, which we achieved in July this year. So, we set ourselves a new target of one million houses by 2025 and so far we have at 34 percent.”

Minister Garwe said the Second Republic is a people-oriented Government, that endeavours to provide adequate housing and basic social services for low-income earners hence ensuring sustainable socio-economic development

Permanent Secretary for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko said the project is part of fulfillment of the Second Republic’s policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

“One of the main pillars of the NDS1 is housing and social amenities. This project is addressing the issue of shortage of accommodation being faced by Government workers. It seeks to ensure that workers have access to decent and affordable accommodation,” she said.

“We thank the Government under the Second Republic for this project that had stalled for many years. This is a big win, not only for Beitbridge, but the entire province.”

Mrs Dlamini-Maseko said the project is a reflection of the Government‘s commitment to addressing the plight of civil servants in the province and addressing the housing and social amenities.

Housing delivery is one of the 14 national priorities under the NDS1, and the key result for the housing thematic area is the delivery of decent, affordable, and quality settlements in urban and rural areas.

The country’s national housing backlog stands at about 1,2 million.

To reduce the backlog, the Government, private sector and individuals are working together to roll out construction projects, which also entails the provision of onsite developments such as roads, water and sewer reticulation services.