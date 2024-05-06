Government steps up fight against pests, diseases

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT will distribute chemicals to farmers to curb the spread of pests and diseases in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought.

In a press briefing last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the Government will distribute chemicals to prevent diseases that affect crops.

“With Zimbabwe predicted to become drier in the seasons ahead, it can be expected that pests and diseases will increase, not just for crops, but humans as well. Malaria will be found in the higher elevation areas because it’s going to be warmer.

“Tsetse fly, which is predominantly in the Lowveld, will also now begin to encroach other warmer areas,” he said.

Cases of malaria have been on the increase, with the total number of deaths standing at 32 this year.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care Disease Surveillance Report shows that from the beginning of the year, 14 865 cases were recorded in different parts of the country.

According to the weekly disease surveillance report, as of April 21, the country recorded 1 929 malaria cases, and three deaths were reported this week.

Manicaland recorded 3 325 cases, Mashonaland East (1 885), Mashonaland Central (7 561) and Masvingo (568).

The four were the worst affected provinces, which translates to over 90 percent of the recorded cases.

The fall armyworm which has previously been a headache to farmers is also predicted to increase its prevalence this year and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development has already distributed chemicals in some rural areas.

“We anticipate that the fall armyworm that was detected a couple of seasons ago and has become a problem in the country will continue to cause havoc. We are seeing more incidences of these pests this year,” said Dr Masuka.

“As a result, the Government has responded and we are distributing four Anowip chemicals to each household, and already 1,8 million rural households have benefited. We expect to continue with this programme until we have covered the rest of the households.”

Acting deputy director for migratory pest and biosecurity in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, Mr Simbarashe Nyamasoka, said they had given farmers an early warning of the arrival of the armyworm.

“As we are experiencing El Nino this farming season, we need to be alert and farmers should know that insects such as the fall armyworm multiply in numbers. The El Nino has seen an increase in temperatures so the higher the temperatures, the faster the rate of reproduction of these adult armyworms, hence a need to control them,” he said.

“What we need now is for the traps to be monitored so that farmers see the moth. If they find any moths, they should report to the Agritex or any closest extension officer.”

The armyworm is a dangerous migratory pest that can also cause indirect losses of livestock if an outbreak occurs in pastures, which can cause starvation and severe poisoning when cattle graze on pastures recently infested by the armyworm.