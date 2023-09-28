Government still prioritising rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Nkayi Road

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has not lost sight of the need to complete the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi road with works expected to resume as soon as treasury releases funds for the project, a senior Government official has said.

The contractor is still on site awaiting the green light to resume work on one of the busiest urban-to-rural roads in the entire Matabeleland North region.

The road has over 15 different bus companies servicing the route, over and above other public service vehicles like Kombis.

Developing sound road infrastructure is one of the critical enablers towards achieving set targets under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the Government’s five-year economic master plan, which spans from 2021 through to year 2025.The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road had become untrafficable and a death trap.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Theodilous Chinyanga said Government has not forgotten about the road, hence the contractor had not decamped.

“We are still proceeding with the works but the road is not immune to the funding challenges that at times face the treasury,” said Eng Chinyanga.

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road is viewed as an economic enabler and connects Bubi, Nkayi, and Kwekwe districts.